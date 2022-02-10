Sting is the latest rock star to sell his song catalog to Universal

Universal Music Group’s publishing division bought Sting’s career catalog of songs in its latest music rights acquisition.

Universal didn’t disclose the deal’s value but said it marks “one of the most significant catalog acquisitions in music history.” The company purchased Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog in 2020 in a pact worth more than US$300 million.

A co-founder, front-man and bassist of The Police, Sting has sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career. The artist was represented in the transaction by Allen Grubman with his partners Joe Brenner and Stuart Prager.

The deal comprises both Sting’s solo works and those with The Police, including “Roxanne” and “Every Breath You Take,” Universal said in a statement on Thursday.

UMG has been Sting’s record label home for his entire career. The deal unites the British-born singer’s song catalog with his recorded music catalog under Universal.

Following the deal, “Sting’s entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist -- from The Police to his solo work -- will all be within the UMG family,” said Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive of Universal Music Group.

Sting will resume his “My Songs” world tour next month, followed by his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in June 2022.