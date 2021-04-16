(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Stirling Square Capital Partners is considering an initial public offering of Swedish business intelligence provider Byggfakta Group, people familiar with the matter said.

Byggfakta’s owners, which also include buyout firm TA Associates, are working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nordic advisory firm Carnegie Investment Bank AB on the potential share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Byggfakta could be worth about $1 billion in a listing, which could happen as early as this year, the people said.

No final decisions have been made, and details of the potential listing could change, the people said. Representatives for Stirling Square and Jefferies declined to comment. Spokespeople for Byggfakta, Carnegie and TA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ljusdal-based Byggfakta provides market data and analytics on the U.K. and Nordic construction industry, with a proprietary database that helps clients identify new business opportunities, according to its website. It also offers information on the property, health-care and tendering sectors and has a presence in central Europe, Spain and German-speaking countries.

Stirling Square bought the business, then known as DOCU Nordic, in 2017. The private equity firm sold a 42% stake in the group to TA Associates last year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.