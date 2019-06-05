(Bloomberg) -- Stitch Fix Inc. rose as much as 34% in extended trading on Wednesday after reporting sales that beat the highest analyst estimate. Again.

Big stock moves are nothing new for investors who have seen the shares rise or fall at least 20% the day after each of the past four earnings reports. And the gains usually don’t stick around. Even if the post-market surge continued into Thursday’s session, Stitch Fix would be trading at just the highest since March 18.

The clothing-subscription service had net revenue of $408.9 million in the fiscal third quarter. That topped the highest estimate at $398 million and prompted Stitch Fix to boost its annual revenue forecast. Active customers, a closely watched metric, rose to 3.1 million in the quarter, an increase of 17% year-over-year, the San Francisco-based company said.

