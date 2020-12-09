(Bloomberg) -- STMicroelectronics NV set its full-year revenue target for 2023 to $12 billion and said it expected an operating margin of between 15% and 17%.

The company’s 2023 full year revenue estimates were previously $13.5 billion, according to data complied by Bloomberg. The stock fell as much as 8.15% on Wednesday and trading was briefly halted. Shares were down 8% at 9:55 a.m. in Paris.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery said the cause was the uncertainty of U.S.-China trade tensions limiting access to the large Asian market, combined with impact of the pandemic on sales into automotive and industrials.

The executive was speaking to investors during its Capital Markets Day on Wednesday.

“We experience increased tensions between geographical areas and a worldwide pandemic that is not yet over,” STMicro Chief Financial Officers Lorenzo Grandi added during the presentation.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.