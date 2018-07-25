(Bloomberg) -- STMicroelectronics NV, the chipmaker supplying Apple Inc. and car parts providers like Continental AG, forecast healthy demand from customers and a rebound in the smartphone segment.

Revenue will grow about 10 percent in the third quarter from the second to roughly $2.5 billion. Gross margin will be about 40 percent, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Before the earnings report, analysts had predicted revenue of $2.46 billion and gross margin of 40.3 percent for the third quarter.

“This is driven by continued healthy demand in our end markets and, as anticipated, by growth in smartphone applications,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery said in the release. STMicro had reported “weak demand” in smartphone components up until around mid-May, but been predicting a strong improvement in the second half of the year.

Analysts anticipate that new iPhones, due typically in September, and Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 production will act as revenue catalysts for STMicro. Another Apple supplier, AMS AG, eased concerns about smartphone chip demand with a strong quarterly outlook, driving a rebound in semiconductor shares this week.

With a new CEO at the helm, STMicro is sticking to a strategy of diversifying customers from phone makers to car-makers and industrials to navigate demand swings. After years of restructuring, the company has insisted it’s more resilient and can sustain a potential slowdown in the semiconductor business and global economy.

Read more: Autonomous Driving Boom Spurs STMicro to Develop New Chips

In the second quarter, STMicro reported sales of $2.27 billion, gross margin of 40.2 percent and profit of $261 million. Analysts had predicted second-quarter revenue of $2.26 billion, gross margin of 40 percent and net income of $250 million.

Shares of STMicro have gained about 13 percent this year and 44 percent over the past 12 months. That’s outpaced the Cac 40 index performance in Paris, which has gained about 2 percent in 2018 and 5 percent over 12 months.

To contact the reporter on this story: Marie Mawad in Paris at mmawad1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Giles Turner at gturner35@bloomberg.net, Edwin Chan

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.