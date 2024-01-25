(Bloomberg) -- STMicroelectronics NV’s sales outlook for the current quarter missed estimates in a sign that weak demand for industrial chips is set to continue.

Revenue in the first quarter is seen falling 15% from a year earlier to $3.6 billion, the Franco-Italian company said in a statement Thursday. That compares to a $4.1 billion estimate among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Shares fell as much as 5.7% and were down 2.4% to €41.61 at 9:16 a.m. in Paris.

“We continued to see stable end-demand in automotive, no significant increase in personal electronics, and further deterioration in industrial,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery said in the statement.

STMicro is one of the largest suppliers of electronic components to the automotive industry, which represents about half of its business. The results came after Texas Instruments Inc. reported a disappointing sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating weak demand for industrial and automotive electronic components.

STMicro’s fourth quarter revenue was $4.3 billion, in line with estimates.

The company plans to invest about $2.5 billion in capital expenditures this year, Chery said. Full year revenue is seen between $15.9 billion and $16.9 billion, down from $17.3 billion in 2023.

