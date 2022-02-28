(Bloomberg) -- Money is still flowing into U.S. stocks at a prolific pace, but it’s arriving into a market where liquidity is evaporating -- ramping up volatility for traders grappling with the war in Ukraine and imminent rate hikes.

Intraday swings have hit 2% and more as it gets harder to do business at the market’s core. According to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., equity liquidity -- as measured by orders from market makers ready to transact on American exchanges -- has slumped to levels seen only three times in the last 15 years, based on S&P 500 E-mini futures order book data.

In each episode, the S&P 500 dropped more than 20%.

For investors, it’s another reason for anxiety as many try to bottom-fish while the U.S. and Europe levy sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. More than $10 billion poured into the $400 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) last week, including $7 billion on Friday -- the most in a single day since 2020.

Nearly $1.4 billion also flowed into the $182 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 exchange-traded fund (QQQ) in the biggest weekly haul of 2022, according to Bloomberg data, as tech stocks led a plunge then furious rally. The $17 billion ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) -- a triple-leveraged bet on the Nasdaq 100 -- absorbed $1.1 billion for the biggest weekly influx in a year.

With concerns about economic growth slowing, an imminent rate hike from the Federal Reserve and mounting geopolitical risk, caution is warranted given the backdrop of thinning liquidity, according to Goldman’s Lee Coppersmith.

“Staying cognizant of liquidity conditions is paramount,” Coppersmith, a vice president in derivatives sales in the Global Markets Division at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a report.

Dip-buying -- the defining characteristic of pandemic-era markets -- was back in force last week, with the Nasdaq 100 finishing 1.3% higher after briefly plunging more than 20% from its last record. Investors grew optimistic that the geopolitical tensions in Europe wouldn’t lead to a global recession and could slow central-bank tightening. The mood didn’t last over the weekend, as futures on U.S. equities fell in New York on Monday after Western nations unveiled harsher sanctions on Russia as the conflict in Ukraine escalated.

The drumbeat of headlines that shift investor sentiment are landing in a market that has become increasingly difficult to trade. Average top-of-book order depth in S&P E-mini futures has fallen well below $10 million, to a level seen only during the 2008 crisis, December 2018 and the Covid crash, according to Goldman.

To be sure, thinning liquidity is both a cause and effect of heightened volatility, making it difficult to pinpoint its exact role in driving price turbulence. Still, charting liquidity against past episodes of stress can give an idea of the depth of the uneasiness now.

Through Friday, all the swings did nothing to dissuade trader eager to buy into any weakness. Investors poured money into global equities for a ninth consecutive week, according to Jefferies strategists.

“A turbulent week saw markets churn throughout, but investors held onto their principles and confidently bought into all the geographies,” strategists led by Sean Darby wrote in a report. “Overall Flows (ETF, Mutual) for the week of 17-23 Feb demonstrated no panic selling, but even bigger dip buying by equity fund investors.”

