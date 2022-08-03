(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors suddenly expect the Federal Reserve to deliver more hawkish medicine throughout the year. Stock bulls have a completely different view.

Despite a selloff in Treasuries that’s added more than 20 basis points to 10-year yields in a little over 24 hours, equities have rallied back toward the highest level in two months. Those gains extended after data showed unexpected resiliency in the American services sector along with a sharp drop in prices -- the type of report that could enable Fed officials to ease up on their restrictive policies sooner than currently anticipated.

Here’s what market-watchers had to say about the moves:

Victoria Greene, founding partner and chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth.

“The anticipation of what’s the Fed going to do, is it hawkish or dovish and then what’s happening with yields, I think the market is still discounting what the Fed may do. Even though the bond market is flashing inversion, recession, tightening, the equity market is saying, Oh, that’s a little overblown, we can still rally because we believe the Fed is going to have to be a little easier with the 50 basis points versus the 75. There’s so much time between now and September. The equity market is taking any news as good news and the bond market is taking any news as bad news,” she said. “But it’s something where you have conflicting signals -- who’s right? Is it the bond market pricing in recession or is the stock market pricing in the bottom’s in, let’s go.”

Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities:

“For equities -- buying into the eco data, coupled with the 30-year bond unchanged basically, and lower oil prices/inventory build being good for the consumer. It all ‘kind of’ makes sense. It seems like a bit of cherry-picking data in each asset class and almost requires threading the needle. So I can understand it, though I don’t agree with it,” he said of the rally.

Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute senior global market strategist:

“Almost all the economic data beat across the board, including the ISM services. And most showed sequential improvement, which tells me that while the economy is slowing, it’s not happening in a straight line. That means that inflationary pressures will remain high, and the Fed needs to do more if they truly want inflation back close to 2% -- that’s the rates piece. The stock piece has more to do with still-light positioning and sentiment that had become too negative. That’s now being reversed as Q2 EPS weren’t as bad as feared, and you get the added benefit on long-term rates, which have fallen sharply over the past few months -- the 10-year went from close to 3.5 to almost 2.5, which is a huge support for multiples.”

Simona Mocuta, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors:

“We’ve seen the peak in the yield. I don’t think it’s just one way down from here, so you are going to see movements. But really, the story that I think the bond market is trying to answer and settle once and for all is can this inflation spike that we’ve experienced over the last year or so, can that be brought under control? And with every piece of data that suggests that yes, it can and it is, I think that settles the anchoring of the long yield.”

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth:

“We’re back in the range of acceptable. So I just think yields moving for the right reasons, they certainly got overdone to the downside, and now we’re back in the real credible range, which I would say is 2.75% to 3.25%. In that range, investors feel confident. Outside of that, when they collapse to 2.5% or thereabouts, then you get concern that the bond market’s trying to tell us something that’s not blatantly obvious, that, hey, the economic data is slowing and clearly we need to buy protection. I think that staying inside the range is much more of an open door for risk-on investment.”

Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist and portfolio manager at FL Putnam:

“The market is internally inconsistent right now. On the one hand it doesn’t want the Fed to have to panic, and so if rates go up -- and what that means is that the Fed can exhale a little bit, the people can exhale and say, OK fine, phew we nipped that in the bud -- the market is not going to price in cuts so soon, then in a perverse way, the markets get relieved by that because it reduces the probability of the Fed having to resort to more extreme actions.”

