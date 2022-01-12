Stock futures climbed after data showing the fastest inflation in about four decades was roughly in line with market expectations.

S&P 500 contracts pointed to a second day of gains for the U.S. equity benchmark, while Nasdaq 100 futures outperformed. The dollar retreated alongside Treasury yields. The consumer price index climbed 7 per cent in 2021, the largest 12-month gain since June 1982, matching the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 0.5 per cent from November, slightly faster than the 0.4 per cent projection.

“Fears about higher and persistent inflation have been well telegraphed in recent months,” said Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab U.K. “Therefore, investors had been expecting the rate of inflation to rise. Today’s rise in the rate of inflation falls within investors’ expectations.”

The data bolster expectations that the Fed will begin raising interest rates in March, a sharp policy adjustment from the timeline projected just a few months ago. High inflation has proven more stubborn and widespread than the central bank predicted amid unprecedented demand for goods along with capacity constraints related to the supply of both labor and materials.

In corporate news, Dish Network Corp. rallied after a news report that the pay-television provider is in merger talks with DirecTV. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. jumped, boosted by disclosures of insider purchases of the retailer’s stock made on Jan. 7. Biogen Inc. sank after the U.S. government limited Medicare coverage of the company’s Aduhelm Alzheimer’s disease treatment and similar drugs to patients enrolled in clinical trials.

Here are some key events this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI on Thursday.

U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing for Lael Brainard, nominated as Fed vice-chair on Thursday.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker,

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speak on Thursday.

Bank of Korea policy decision and briefing on Friday.

Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan due to report earnings on Friday.

U.S. business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday.

New York Fed President John Williams speaks Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 8:56 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.1408

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3677

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 115.18 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.72 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.07 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.13 per cent

Commodities