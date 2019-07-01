(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures retreated after news that the U.S. is considering adding more tariffs to $4 billion of European Union goods, dimming the optimism about global trade from the U.S.-China truce just three days ago. The yen edged up.

Futures on S&P 500 Index fell as much as 0.3%. That’s after U.S. stocks hit an all-time high on Monday, when chipmakers led the rally. The fresh trade worries come as economic data show warning signs: a U.S. manufacturing gauge showed orders stalled last month. The 10-year Treasury yield edged up Monday, though futures traders still priced in almost 75 basis points of interest-rate cuts this year by the Federal Reserve. The dollar pushed higher and gold declined.

“The rally on this news will probably be short-lived and then we’ll go back to worrying about very weak growth data,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA, referring to the U.S.-China trade truce.

President Donald Trump said the new round of trade talks with China is already underway, speaking to reporters Monday. Even so, cautious optimism on the trade front has been tempered somewhat by a set of weak manufacturing purchasing manager indexes from major economies around the world, including the U.S. and China.

In Asia, traders will keep a close eye on Hong Kong markets, which reopen after a holiday amid further unrest in the city.

Elsewhere, oil closed higher to finish a roller-coaster trading session, as traders considered an OPEC agreement to extend output curbs against the sluggish economic data. The lira rallied after Trump indicated he may reassess his threats to sanction Turkey if it goes ahead with a Russian missile purchase.

Here are some key events coming up:

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt continue their campaign to be the next U.K. prime minister.

U.S. markets close Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.

The U.S. jobs report is due Friday and is projected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 164,000 in June, rebounding from 75,000 the month prior.

And here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% as of 7:36 a.m. in Tokyo. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.8% and the Nasdaq 100 Index closed up more than 1%.

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5% earlier.

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%.

Hang Seng futures were little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.5% Monday.

The euro was flat Tuesday at $1.1289.

The Japanese yen gained 0.1% to 108.30 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8576 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points Monday, to 2.02%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.05 a barrel after punching through $60 during Monday’s session.

Gold was flat at $1,385.09 an ounce after tumbling Monday.

