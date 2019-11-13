(Bloomberg) -- Asian stock futures were mixed ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data as investors remained on edge about whether Beijing and Washington will be able to agree on a partial trade deal. Havens from gold to Treasuries rose.

Futures were flat in Tokyo and slipped in Hong Kong, while contracts in Australia edged up. The S&P 500 closed little changed below all-time highs. A report said farm purchases have become another of several issues in negotiations between the world’s two largest economies. The 10-year Treasury yield fell the most in more than a week.

The prospect of a trade deal has become key to sustaining a rally that drove American stocks to records, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaling further rate cuts are unlikely for now. The U.S. and China have yet to announce a new location or time to seal the agreement after an international gathering in Chile was canceled, and it’s unclear whether Trump’s renewed threats will move things forward.

“We’ve been pushing back on a lot of this trade optimism and it’s felt kind of lonely because markets have certainly embraced the news that we might have a short-term deal,” Michelle Girard, chief U.S. economist at Natwest Markets, told Bloomberg TV. “We are not there yet.”

Fed Chair Powell stuck to his view on Wednesday that interest rates are probably on hold after three straight reductions, while signaling that the U.S. central bank could resume cutting if the growth outlook falters.

Elsewhere, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record as Walt Disney Co. surged following the debut of its streaming service. West Texas crude rose to $57 a barrel. In South Korea, markets will open an hour later than usual on Thursday due to the national college exam.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season is slowing. Reports are due this week from companies including Japan Post Bank, Walmart, and Cisco.

Thursday brings China retail sales and industrial production data.

U.S. retail sales on Friday are forecast to rebound in October after unexpectedly falling the prior month.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% on Wednesday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were flat.

Hang Seng futures earlier dropped 0.1%.

Futures Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%.

Currencies

The yen was up 0.2% to 108.83 per dollar.

The offshore yuan slipped 0.1% to 7.0302 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro bought $1.1003, little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank about five basis points to 1.89%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $57.23 a barrel.

Gold climbed 0.5% to $1,462.81 an ounce.

