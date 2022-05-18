Valuations across the board need to come down: Mike O’Rourke

Stocks in Europe struggled to build on a three-day rally as traders assessed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the latest data on inflation and economic activity.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index edged lower, with ABN Amro slumping almost 10 per cent after the Dutch lender reported first-quarter results burdened by rising costs. The energy sector outperformed as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA surged after Siemens Energy AG said it may offer to buy the shares it doesn’t own in its Spanish unit.

US futures dipped after the S&P 500 added 2 per cent in a risk rebound Tuesday. Treasury yields ticked lower and the dollar snapped a three-day losing streak after Powell said the Fed “won’t hesitate” to tighten policy beyond neutral to curb high inflation. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index rose for a fourth day, the longest such streak since February. Oil rose toward US$114 a barrel and Bitcoin slipped below US$30,000.

Rebounds in risk sentiment are proving fragile amid tightening monetary settings, Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s COVID lockdowns. In what’s seen as his most hawkish remarks to date, Powell said that the US central bank will raise interest rates until there is “clear and convincing” evidence that inflation is in retreat.

“We’ll have this kind of volatility as people jump in and look at opportunities to buy as markets decline,” Shana Sissel, director of investments at Cope Corrales, said on Bloomberg Television, referring to the Wall Street bounce. The Fed is going to struggle to achieve a soft economic landing, she added.

The latest data from Europe didn’t offer any reassurance. New-vehicle sales shrank for a 10th month in a row as the industry remains mired in supply-chain crises. Meanwhile, UK inflation rose to its highest level since Margaret Thatcher was prime minister 40 years ago, adding to pressure for action from the government and central bank. The pound weakened and gilt yields fell.

‘CHALLENGING MARKETS'

“This is one of the most challenging markets I have been in in my career,” Henry Peabody, fixed income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “I suspect at a certain point of time we’re going to have the liquidity of the markets challenged. They really haven’t been thus far.”

Elsewhere, the Biden administration is poised to fully block Russia’s ability to pay US bondholders after a deadline expires next week, a move that could bring Moscow closer to a default. Sri Lanka, meantime, is on the brink of reneging on US$12.6 billion of overseas bonds, a warning sign to investors in other developing nations that surging inflation is set to take a painful toll.

What damage will be done to the US economy and global markets before the Fed changes tack and eases policy again? The “Fed Put” is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

What to watch this week:

G-7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting Wednesday

Eurozone, UK CPI Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks Wednesday

China loan prime rates Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent as of 9:45 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.0505

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 129.20 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3 per cent to 6.7617 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.9 per cent to US$1.2382

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.95 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.04 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 1.82 per cent

Commodities