• Stocks Just Hit a Record. Thank the Fed. (New York Times) see also Why Trump Should Leave the Fed Alone (Foreign Affairs)• Why Alts Are Burgeoning: Naked Fear (CIO)• How Twitter Users Compare to the General Public (Pew Research)• Tesla’s 2020 self-driving car promise sounds too good to be true because it is (Recode)• The Instagram Aesthetic Is Over: The look made famous by the platform just doesn’t resonate anymore. (The Atlantic)• The Kids Use TikTok Now Because Data-Mined Videos Are So Much Fun (Bloomberg Businessweek)• A History of the Influencer, from Shakespeare to Instagram (New Yorker)• This Is the Emotional Quality That the World’s Greatest Leaders All Share (Fortune)• The Man Who Solved ‘Jeopardy!’ (FiveThirtyEight)• California scientists unravel genetic mysteries of world’s tallest trees (San Francisco Chronicle) see also 400-year-old shark ‘oldest vertebrate’ (BBC)

What are you reading? A Dearth of Recessions

Source: Torsten Slok, Deutsche Bank Research

