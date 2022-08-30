Stock markets decline for third day in row; S&P/TSX down more than 300 points

Invest in defensive sectors so you don't get shaken out by oncoming volatility: Tom Essaye

North American stock markets declined for a third straight trading session Tuesday, as the fallout from a surprisingly hawkish speech last week by the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve continued.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 323.22 points at 19,512.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 308.12 points at 31,790.87. The S&P 500 index was down 44.55 points at 3,986.16, while the Nasdaq composite was down 134.53 points at 11,883.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.48 cents US compared with 76.87 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was down US$5.37 to US$91.64 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 29 cents at US$9.04 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$13.40 at US$1,736.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down six cents at US$3.55 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.