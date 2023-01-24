(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were set for a cautious open, with post-market forecast from Microsoft Corp. damping sentiment further and pushing down US equity futures.

Australian shares gave up initial gains while futures contracts for Japanese equities fell. Hong Kong and mainland China markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower to snap a two-day advance. The Nasdaq 100 shed 0.2%. In early Asian trading, Nasdaq 100 futures slid around 0.6% after Microsoft said revenue growth in its Azure cloud-computing business would decelerate, tarnishing what had been an encouraging profit report.

The software giant’s earnings news capped a busy day for quarterly corporate profit reports. Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. also beat projections, while 3M Co., the maker of Post-it notes, forecast profit that trailed estimates and Texas Instruments Inc., one of the world’s largest chipmakers, suffered its first sales decline since 2020.

Treasuries rallied overnight and the yen held Tuesday’s gains in a sign of cautious risk sentiment. Australian and New Zealand 10-year yields fell more than 10 basis points.

New Zealand reported annual inflation held at 7.2% in the fourth quarter, just above economist forecasts in a result that will keep pressure on the country’s central bank to maintain restrictive policy settings. Australian inflation data will be released later today as traders begin to forecast the end of the RBA’s tightening cycle.

US business activity contracted for a seventh month, though at a more moderate pace, while a measure of input prices firmed in a sign of lingering inflationary pressures. S&P Global purchasing managers index data showed a light improvement on prior months although activity remains contractionary.

The US trading day was marred by a New York Stock Exchange system issue that drove Wells Fargo & Co. sharply down and AT&T Inc. sharply up in the opening seconds of trade before the normal operations returned 20 minutes later. The exchange said some trades would declared “null and void” after the glitch caused hundreds of securities to commence trading without an opening auction price.

The declines for US stocks came on the same day perma-bull Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO, who predicted the dot-com crash and the 2008 financial crisis, said the S&P 500 could tumble 17% this year.

“The range of problems is greater than it usually is — maybe as great as I’ve ever seen,” Grantham said.

Key events this week:

Earnings for the week include: Abbott Laboratories, ASML Holding, AT&T, Boeing, International Business Machines, NextEra Energy, Tesla (Wednesday); American Airlines, Blackstone, Comcast, Diageo, Intel, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, SAP, Southwest Airlines, Visa (Thursday); American Express, Charter Communications, Chevron, HCA Healthcare (Friday)

US MBA mortgage applications, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity, Wednesday

US fourth-quarter GDP, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 8:41 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Futures for the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix Index futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0884

The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7842 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.7037

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.45%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 3.37%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $80.22 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

