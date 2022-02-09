U.S. stocks rose for a second day as a selloff in Treasuries eased, bringing respite to markets whipsawed in recent weeks by concerns about tightening monetary policy.

All 11 major industry groups in the S&P 500 advanced, extending Tuesday’s broad-based rally, with tech stocks now having recovered almost half of their losses this year. Megacaps led the Nasdaq 100 higher, with dip-buying in Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. after a four-day slide wiped about a third off its market value.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield retreated from levels last seen in 2019 and hit session lows around 1.91 per cent after an auction of the same maturity notes. Rates across Europe also fell after France’s central banker said markets may be getting ahead of themselves in pricing rate hikes for this year. A dollar gauge fell.

Investors are weighing still-robust earnings against worries about a rapid withdrawal of pandemic-era stimulus. About 76 per cent of the 317 S&P 500 firms that have reported results beat earnings estimates, with profits coming in more than 6 per cent above projected levels. But data this week is expected to show U.S. inflation continues to overheat, potentially stoking bets on a more aggressive Federal Reserve liftoff in March.

“Investors certainly appear encouraged by the fact that the falling-knife period looks to be in the rear-view mirror and we’re now seeing signs of stabilization,” Craig Erlam, a senior markets analyst at Oanda, said in a note. “Of course, that could change quickly if the inflation outlook worsens, and we won’t have to wait long for the next hurdle on that front, with the U.S. CPI data being keenly anticipated.”

Bets on the pace of rate hikes have increased since the January Fed meeting, shifting to roughly five this year versus the three that officials forecast in December. Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Wednesday she anticipated it will be appropriate for policy makers to raise rates at a faster pace, reiterating a January comment that she supported a first hike in March. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said earlier “every option is on the table.”

Some earnings and market-related news:

CVS Health Corp. said demand for Covid-19 tests and vaccines is expected to fade this year, eroding a source of growth that helped insulate it from other pressures on its business.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported sales that topped estimates as smoked brisket, strong delivery orders and higher prices helped results in the fourth quarter.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said it expects to report a 2022 profit of about US$24 billion, less than average analyst estimate of US$28 billion. It also said shipping backlogs that have persisted for most of the Covid-19 pandemic will begin to let up in the second half.

Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager, climbed the most in more than a year after raking in more client cash than analysts’ expectations.

“Improving economic data will support risk assets unless the Fed needs to reset the outlook for financial conditions lower,” Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, wrote in a note. Until it is clear financial conditions need to tighten further, he said he favors cyclicals relative to defensives, especially as the economic headwinds of omicron fade and demand growth firms.

The euro briefly rose to session highs versus the dollar after Bloomberg reported, citing officials with knowledge of the matter, that a growing number of European Central Bank policy makers were losing faith in the institution’s current inflation forecasting, emboldening their shift toward hiking rates later this year.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: AstraZeneca, Twitter, Uber, Walt Disney

U.K. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Thursday

U.S. consumer price index, initial jobless claims Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent as of 1:10 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1436

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3539

The Japanese yen was little changed at 115.44 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.92 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.21 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 1.43 per cent

Commodities