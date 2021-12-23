Stock Rally May Continue in Asia After U.S. Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- A global advance in stocks looked set to continue in Asia on Friday on optimism that the world economy will shrug off the outbreak of the omicron virus strain and keep expanding next year.

Futures for Japan, Hong Kong and Australia rose. The S&P 500 hit a record high, with nearly all major sectors climbing. Volumes have thinned and a number of markets are closed or operating with reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

Economic data painted a picture of solid U.S. growth. Consumer sentiment improved, new home sales climbed, durable goods orders beat forecasts and jobless claims signaled further labor market healing. But inflation-adjusted consumer spending stagnated, flagging risks from rapidly rising prices.

Sentiment was helped by a U.K. study suggesting omicron infections are less likely to lead to hospitalization. But the research cautioned the variant may still produce a significant number of serious cases because it is so infectious.

Investors shifted from havens toward riskier assets. Treasury yields rose, the dollar slipped and the yen retreated. Crude oil pushed up toward $74 a barrel and Bitcoin breached $50,000 for the first time in almost two weeks. There is no cash trading of Treasuries on Friday.

A global stock gauge is up some 3% this month, illustrating the equity market’s resilience in the face of risks from the coronavirus and moves to tighten monetary policy to quell high inflation. A background of receding central bank liquidity support could test markets next year.

“We certainly favor value into 2022 over growth, and are much more on the short duration side both when we look at equities and fixed income,” Cheryl Pate, portfolio manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC, said on Bloomberg Television.

She added that U.S. inflation could move still higher and that the Federal Reserve faces a delicate balancing act to check price pressures while maintaining the economic recovery.

Inflation Dangers

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned of a testing period for the U.S. economy in coming years, with the risk of recession followed by stagnation. Summers said the Fed had been late to spot the dangers of inflation.

Elsewhere on the virus front, Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 pill was cleared by U.S. regulators, giving high-risk patients another at-home treatment option.

But curbs against the latest outbreaks are also escalating: New York City is limiting crowds and adding more health and safety measures for revelers at the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square.

Meanwhile, Macau-linked casino shares rallied after authorities released favorable results from public hearings on the renewal of licenses in the world’s largest gambling market.

What to watch this week:

Friday: U.S. markets are closed. U.K. markets close earlier

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%

The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.8%

Nikkei 225 futures added 0.4%

S&P/ASX 200 futures increased 0.7%

Hang Seng futures advanced 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1327

The Japanese yen was at 114.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3754 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $73.75 a barrel

Gold was at $1,808.36 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.