What you need to know before the opening bell: June 12, 2019

Stocks slipped globally on Wednesday alongside U.S. index futures amid signs the June revival in risk appetite may have overshot, with trade concerns still lingering. An escalating protest in Hong Kong compounded the negative sentiment, and Treasuries gained.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index headed for its first drop in four sessions, after shares declined across Asian markets, where Hong Kong led losses as police used tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse protesters who have closed roads in the city’s financial district.

U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said he’s personally delaying a trade deal with China and won’t complete the accord unless Beijing returns to terms negotiated earlier this year. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes all edged lower. The dollar drifted, while Treasuries advanced across the yield curve. Gold and the yen rose as appetite grew for havens. Crude oil headed below US$52 a barrel.

Just as investor concern over protectionism and global growth seemed to ease, Trump’s latest salvos at China and the Federal Reserve introduced fresh uncertainty. With the president scowling at the central bank’s “way too high” interest rates in a tweet on Tuesday, traders will next focus on U.S. consumer-price data for clues on the Fed’s policy path.

“With no assurance that China will meet with the U.S. on the sidelines of the G-20 later this month, trade tensions continue to fuel market uncertainty,” said Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, an economist at FirstRand Bank Ltd. in Johannesburg. “Yet, the growing probability of Fed cuts is counterbalancing trade concerns. The matter is crucial to global growth.”

Elsewhere, WTI-grade oil futures slumped in New York after an industry report showed U.S. oil inventories swelling further. Hong Kong’s dollar climbed to the strongest level since December amid signs of tightening funding costs. Turkey’s lira weakened as traders pondered whether an interest-rate cut will come later Wednesday.

Here are some key events coming up:

The U.S. releases consumer prices for May on Wednesday. The race to succeed Theresa May heats up with the first Conservative Party leadership ballot Thursday.

Euro-area finance ministers meet in Luxembourg Thursday. On the agenda: financial penalties for Italy over its debt load, and the euro-area budget.

China and the U.S. release industrial production, retail sales data Friday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.4 per cent as of 6:29 a.m. New York time. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2%, the first retreat in more than a week. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dipped 0.7 per cent, the first retreat in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained less than 0.05 per cent, the first advance in a week. The euro fell less than 0.05 per cent to $1.1323. The British pound increased 0.2 per cent to US$1.2754, the strongest in almost four weeks. The Japanese yen climbed 0.2 per cent to 108.35 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.89 per cent, the largest decrease in more than a week. Britain’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 0.855 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to -0.24 per cent.

Commodities

Iron ore declined 0.7 per cent to $102.10 per metric ton. Gold increased 0.7 per cent to $1,335.69 an ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6 per cent to $51.86

--With assistance from David Wilson, Sarah Ponczek, Vildana Hajric, Cormac Mullen and Adam Haigh.