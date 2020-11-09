(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked poised for gains Tuesday after a large-scale coronavirus vaccine study delivered the most-promising results in the battle against the worst pandemic in a century. Bonds and other haven assets tumbled.

Futures indicated gains of at least 1% in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index closed at a two-month high amid strong volume on news the coronavirus shot being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE prevented over 90% of infections. The Nasdaq 100 fell as investors rotated out of defensive technology names into shares depressed by the economic impact of lockdowns. Still, the broader U.S. stock gauge pared gains on concern that lawmakers will pass a smaller stimulus package.

Elsewhere, yields on 10-year Treasuries soared to the highest since March. A measure of credit-market risk eased to pre-pandemic levels. Oil surged, while gold, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc slumped. The dollar rose. Still, the Federal Reserve warned that asset prices in key markets could take a hit if the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact worsens in coming months.

Investors pulled out of defensive assets and poured cash into markets that are closely tied to economic growth, with the value of the MSCI All Country Index jumping by as much as $1.8 trillion after the latest vaccine developments. The top infectious disease expert in the U.S., Anthony Fauci, said the shot being developed by Pfizer will have a “major impact” on everything we do with regards to Covid-19 going forward.

News of the vaccine’s potential success came as the U.S. surpassed 10 million Covid-19 cases on Monday and appeared poised to hit record hospitalizations later this week. President-elect Joe Biden warned the U.S. faced a “dark winter” and announced a new coronavirus task force as his transition team seeks to fulfill a campaign promise to contain the outbreak.

The U.S. election outcome and Pfizer’s vaccine breakthrough means “the two biggest risk events seem to be off the table,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Asia stocks will soar at the open as optimism grows for the global economic recovery to accelerate despite the northern hemisphere’s current battle with Covid-19.”

These are some key events coming up:

Alibaba holds its annual Singles’ Day on Wednesday, an online global shopping phenomenon that had $38 billion of sales last year

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powellare among the speakers Thursday at an online ECB Forum entitled “Central Banks in a Shifting World”

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 hold an extraordinary meeting Friday to discuss bolder action to help poor nations struggling to repay their debts.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged 4%.

Nikkei 225 futures climbed 2.4% in Singapore.

S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 2.1%.

Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.9% earlier.

Currencies

The yen depreciated 1.9% to 105.36 per dollar.

The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 6.6154 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.4%.

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1819.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed 10 basis points to 0.92%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude surged 7.7% to $39.99 a barrel.

Gold depreciated 4.4% to $1,866.19 an ounce.

