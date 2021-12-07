(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to open higher after technology shares led U.S. equities to their biggest rally in nine months as traders bet the omicron Covid variant won’t stall the global recovery. Treasuries extended declines.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 chalked the biggest gain since March to erase all the losses suffered after Jerome Powell’s hawkish tilt a week ago. Gauges of volatility retreated, with the Cboe Volatility Index sliding.

Treasury yields increased across the curve, with the two-year yield at the highest in nine months and the 10-year yield moving back toward 1.5%. The dollar dipped against major peers and crude surged past $72 a barrel in New York. Bitcoin climbed back above $50,000.

Risk assets are recovering after a bout of turbulence sparked by the emergence of the new virus variant. Omicron cases haven’t overwhelmed hospitals and vaccine developments are promising. Pfizer Inc.’s shot has been shown to provide partial shield against omicron variant in a South African study.

“This anecdotal evidence appears to have calmed financial markets, for now, as evidenced by the recovery in risk assets,” Carol Kong, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. “But we caution against drawing conclusions from these early reports.” Unless the variant proves resistent to vaccines, “we expect the global economy will largely continue with its pre‑omicron recovery path,” she said.

Markets may not be clear of further turbulence amid lingering worries about central banks’ response to elevated price pressures, new restrictions to stem the spread of omicron and ratcheting up of geopolitical tensions. U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of “strong” measures if Ukraine was invaded.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks at a conference Wednesday

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks Thursday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks Thursday

China CPI, PPI, money supply, new yuan loans, aggregate financing Thursday

U.S. CPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.1%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3%

Nikkei 225 futures gained 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.54 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3646 per dollar, up 0.2%

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1268

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $71.66 a barrel

Gold rose 0.3% to $1,784.35 an ounce

