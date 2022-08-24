Stocks pared gains, with traders unwilling to make any big bets ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday, which may provide clues on how hawkish the Federal Reserve will be in the face of mounting economic challenges.

The S&P 500 edged higher in another session of anemic trading volume. The NYSE FANG+ Index of behemoths like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. jumped over 1.5 per cent. Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Tech shares rebounded after being hardly hit earlier in the week as Treasury 10-year yields crossed the 3 per cent threshold on renewed Fed jitters.

There’s been no shortage of hawkish Fedspeak in the weeks leading up to the prestigious Jackson Hole, Wyoming annual event that will be attended by policy makers from around the world. The latest such remarks came from Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, who said late Tuesday that US inflation is very high and it’s “very clear” that officials need to tighten policy to bring it back under control.

“It’s safe to assume one of Powell’s objectives will be to communicate that there remains work to be done to combat inflation and the hiking cycle isn’t nearing its end. At least not yet,” said Ian Lyngen, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets. “In keeping with this theme, Kashkari’s comment that it is ‘very clear’ the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy certainly resonates, and we expect this is just the beginning of a series of such official headlines.”

Economic reports have been mixed at best, underlining the delicate task policy makers face in bringing down high inflation without sparking a recession. Data Wednesday showed US pending home sales fell to the lowest since the start of the pandemic. While orders placed with US factories for core capital goods beat forecasts, the picture might change in the coming months amid higher borrowing costs and uncertainty about the growth outlook.

In corporate news, Peloton Interactive Inc. soared after saying it will sell bikes and certain accessories on Amazon.com Inc. in the US, breaking with a longtime practice of exclusively selling products via its own website and retail stores. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. jumped after a report said that the home goods retailer has selected a lender to provide financing as it seeks to boost liquidity.

What to watch this week:

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Kansas City Fed hosts its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Thursday

ECB’s July minutes, Thursday

Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Friday

US personal income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 1:02 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$0.9952

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.1782

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 137.13 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.12 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.37 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 2.70 per cent

Commodities