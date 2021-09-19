The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s real-estate sector and Federal Reserve tapering worsened on Monday, with U.S. futures falling more than 1 per cent and European equities tumbling the most in almost a year.

Contracts on the three major U.S. indexes signaled deep declines when the market opens after the S&P 500 fell the most in a month, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. Treasuries gained along with the dollar before Wednesday’s Fed meeting, where policy makers are expected to start laying the groundwork for paring stimulus.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped more than 2 per cent to a two-month low, on track for the biggest decline since October 2020. Raw materials led the broad-based retreat as iron ore extended a slump below US$100 a ton and base metals declined after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity. Germany’s DAX underperformed as a rebalancing takes effect.

Hong Kong shares slumped amid the biggest selloff in property stocks in more than a year as traders tracked the risk of contagion from the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande Group, which is fueling new fears about China’s growth path.

Aside from Evergrande and the prospect of reduced Fed stimulus, financial markets also face risks from uncertainty over the outlook for President Joe Biden’s US$4 trillion economic agenda as well as the need to raise or suspend the U.S. debt ceiling. Investors were already fretting over a slowing global recovery from the pandemic and inflation stoked by commodity prices.

“The edges of the bullish narrative cover are being pulled and the darker underlying reality is coming to the fore,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds SA. “It is taking the market more time to price in these shocks than I had expected, and the market is far more realistic as the buy-on-dip mentality fades with the fear of inflation.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government will run out of money to pay its bills sometime in October without action on the debt ceiling, warning of “economic catastrophe” unless lawmakers take the necessary steps.

Meanwhile, emerging-market stocks headed for their biggest drop in a month, while Russia’s ruble and Chile’s peso led developing-nation currency declines. Bitcoin fell below US$45,000. WTI crude oil extended a drop toward US$70 a barrel.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Canada federal election, Monday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida discuss pandemic recovery, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1.8 per cent as of 8:22 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1712

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.3658

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 109.44 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.31 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to -0.33 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.79 per cent

Commodities