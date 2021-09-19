The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s real-estate sector and Federal Reserve tapering deepened on Monday, with U.S. stocks falling more than 2 per cent and European equities tumbling the most in more than two months.

The S&P 500 fell the most on an intraday basis since July, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. The benchmark index is still up around 16 per cent this year. Treasuries gained along with the dollar before Wednesday’s Fed meeting, where policy makers are expected to start laying the groundwork for paring stimulus.

“While the Evergrande situation is front and center, the reality is, stock market valuations are overstretched and the market has enjoyed too long of a break from volatility,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at Newport Beach, California-based wealth management firm The Bahnsen Group.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.7 per cent to a two-month low and was on track at one point for the biggest decline since October 2020. Raw materials led the broad-based retreat as iron ore extended a slump below US$100 a ton and base metals declined after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity. Germany’s DAX underperformed as a rebalancing takes effect.

Hong Kong shares slumped amid the biggest selloff in property stocks in more than a year as traders tracked the risk of contagion from the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande Group, which is fueling new fears about China’s growth path.

Aside from Evergrande and the prospect of reduced Fed stimulus, financial markets also face risks from uncertainty over the outlook for President Joe Biden’s US$4 trillion economic agenda as well as the need to raise or suspend the U.S. debt ceiling. Investors were already fretting over a slowing global recovery from the pandemic and inflation stoked by commodity prices.

“The edges of the bullish narrative cover are being pulled and the darker underlying reality is coming to the fore,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds SA. “It is taking the market more time to price in these shocks than I had expected, and the market is far more realistic as the buy-on-dip mentality fades with the fear of inflation.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government will run out of money to pay its bills sometime in October without action on the debt ceiling, warning of “economic catastrophe” unless lawmakers take the necessary steps.

Meanwhile, emerging-market stocks headed for their biggest drop in a month, while Russia’s ruble and Chile’s peso led developing-nation currency declines. Bitcoin briefly fell below US$43,000. WTI crude oil extended a drop toward US$70 a barrel.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Canada federal election, Monday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida discuss pandemic recovery, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2 per cent as of 12:05 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1731

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.3652

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 109.44 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.31 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79 per cent

Commodities