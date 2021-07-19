28m ago
Stock selloff deepens, bonds climb on virus spread
Bloomberg News,
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: July 19, 2021
Stocks slumped as investors rushed into haven assets after the delta variant cast a pall over the economic recovery, while tension between the U.S. and China escalated.
In a reversal of the reopening trade that has fueled this year’s equity rally, cyclical industries led losses in the S&P 500 -- with the benchmark gauge down the most since May. Airlines and cruise operators tumbled amid concern over further travel restrictions, while a gauge of small caps slid more than 2.5 per cent. European shares headed for their biggest slide this year, following a selloff in Asian equities. Treasury 10-year yields dropped below 1.2 per cent for the first time since February.
The resurgence of COVID-19 is stoking a risk-off mood as investors consider whether new lockdown restrictions will sap the economic rebound and reverse an equity surge that had driven stocks to record highs. Meantime, the U.S., U.K. and their allies formally attributed the Microsoft Exchange hack to actors affiliated with the Chinese government and accused the Chinese government of a broad array of “malicious cyber activities.”
“Many investors are wondering whether they can justify holding equities when valuations are so stretched and at a time when they are forced to reprice some of the optimism they had baked in with the grand opening of major economies,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets.
Some key events to watch this week:
- Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes Tuesday
- European Central Bank rate decision Thursday
- Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday
- U.S. existing home sales Thursday
- The Tokyo Summer Olympics begin Friday
Here are some of the main market moves:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 1.9 per cent as of 10:26 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.3 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.7 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 2 per cent
- The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.6 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent
- The euro was little changed at US$1.1815
- The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.3681
- The Japanese yen rose 0.8 per cent to 109.19 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 1.18 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to -0.40 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 0.52 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.9 per cent to US$67.55 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,812.90 an ounce