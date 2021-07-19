Stocks slumped as investors rushed into haven assets after the delta variant cast a pall over the economic recovery, while tension between the U.S. and China escalated.

In a reversal of the reopening trade that has fueled this year’s equity rally, cyclical industries led losses in the S&P 500 -- with the benchmark gauge down the most since May. Airlines and cruise operators tumbled amid concern over further travel restrictions, while a gauge of small caps slid more than 2.5 per cent. European shares headed for their biggest slide this year, following a selloff in Asian equities. Treasury 10-year yields dropped below 1.2 per cent for the first time since February.

The resurgence of COVID-19 is stoking a risk-off mood as investors consider whether new lockdown restrictions will sap the economic rebound and reverse an equity surge that had driven stocks to record highs. Meantime, the U.S., U.K. and their allies formally attributed the Microsoft Exchange hack to actors affiliated with the Chinese government and accused the Chinese government of a broad array of “malicious cyber activities.”

“Many investors are wondering whether they can justify holding equities when valuations are so stretched and at a time when they are forced to reprice some of the optimism they had baked in with the grand opening of major economies,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets.

Some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes Tuesday

European Central Bank rate decision Thursday

Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday

U.S. existing home sales Thursday

The Tokyo Summer Olympics begin Friday

Here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.9 per cent as of 10:26 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 2 per cent

The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1815

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.3681

The Japanese yen rose 0.8 per cent to 109.19 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 1.18 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to -0.40 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 0.52 per cent

Commodities