Stocks in Europe headed for the biggest selloff this year and U.S. equity-index futures tumbled as the spread of the delta variant cast a pall over the global economic recovery. Treasuries gained along with the dollar as investors scampered for havens.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dropped 1 per cent or more, pointing to a stormy open for U.S. stocks as investors flee cyclical sectors. Airlines and banks were among the biggest decliners in pre-market trading in the U.S. Meanwhile, the rally in Treasuries continued, sending 10-year yields to the lowest since February.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index slumped as much as 2.5 per cent, the most since October, setting the gauge on track for a two-month low. All industry sectors were deep in the red, with banks leading the retreat. Energy companies dropped as crude oil declined after OPEC+ struck a deal to increase output. Core European bonds advanced.

The pound slumped to a near-four-month trough and the FTSE 100 plunged 2.4 per cent after the U.K. lifted remaining virus curbs in England even as virus cases increased the most in the world, signaling the challenge nations face to fully reopen their economies.

The resurgence of COVID-19 is stoking a risk-off mood as investors consider whether new lockdown restrictions will sap the economic rebound and reverse an equity rally that had driven stocks to record highs. The decline in Treasury yields may be a signal of cracks in the global recovery, putting the onus back on monetary and fiscal authorities to support ailing economies even as inflation remains elevated.

The stock selloff “reflects growing concerns about the delta variant with the rebound in new cases across the world and the tightening of containment measures in several Asian countries,” Credit Agricole COB strategists led by Jean-François Paren wrote in a note. “As the pandemic and economic prospects become more uncertain, it is again the role of central banks and governments to compensate for the worsening outlook.”

Data at the end of last week showed retail sales remained robust in the U.S. but consumer sentiment unexpectedly declined as mounting concerns over rising prices led to a deterioration in buying conditions for big-ticket items.

Another week of major earnings reports lies ahead. While stock bulls hope they will provide support for equities, companies are evidently also focused on price pressures. The word “inflation” was mentioned on 87 per cent of the earnings conference calls by S&P 500 companies tracked by Bloomberg this month, compared with 33 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Elsewhere, MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares hit the lowest in about a week, with Japan and Hong Kong underperforming and technology stocks struggling. Emerging-market stocks and currencies weakened.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes Tuesday

European Central Bank rate decision Thursday

Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday

U.S. existing home sales Thursday

The Tokyo Summer Olympics begin Friday

And here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent as of 8:33 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1772

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3707

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 109.52 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 1.22 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.39 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.57 per cent

Commodities