Stock Slide May Ease in Asia After Tumble in U.S.: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The global stock slide may pause Tuesday when markets open in Asia as investors digest the impact of curbs against the omicron virus variant and the outlook for President Joe Biden’s stymied economic agenda.

Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong signaled a steady start. The S&P 500 posted its biggest three-day drop since September. Lower volumes ahead of the Christmas holiday period threaten to exacerbate market moves.

Longer-maturity Treasuries slipped and the yield curve steepened. A gauge of the dollar edged lower and risk-sensitive currencies, such as those of commodity producers, struggled. Oil notched its worst decline this month.

Investors are trying to evaluate how long and deep a hit the global economic reopening faces from the omicron flareup as a variety of nations step up mobility curbs. Such restrictions could add to pandemic supply chain and labor snarls that have stoked inflation and prompted central banks to tighten monetary settings.

“Monetary policy normalization will continue to bring volatility and will maintain the bull-bear debate between growth and value,” said Zehrid Osmani, Martin Currie’s head of global long-term unconstrained equities. “The omicron variant may disrupt both economic momentum and monetary policies, should it lead to renewed significant lockdown measures.”

Biden, meanwhile, hasn’t given up on his roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better economic plan after Senator Joe Manchin rejected it. Manchin on Monday outlined possible changes that might draw his support, saying he could back a revised $1.75 trillion bill.

Elsewhere, Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. slid to the lowest level since August 2019. A slowdown in China’s debt-laden property sector is dragging on the nation’s economy. Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on private industries has also soured sentiment.

In the latest virus developments, Moderna Inc. said a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against omicron. Europe’s biggest nations, including Germany, are weighing more curbs, and the U.K. is debating imposing fresh restrictions as Christmas approaches and London hospitalizations surge.

What to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its December interest rate meeting. Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report Wednesday

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks Thursday

U.S. consumer income, new home sales, U.S. durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims. Thursday

Friday: U.S. markets are closed. European markets close earlier

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.1%

Hang Seng Index futures were flat earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.63 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.3831 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1276

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points 1.42%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield increased five basis points to 1.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3% to $68.61 a barrel

Gold was at $1,790.72 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.