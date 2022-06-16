(Bloomberg) -- Fifty or 75? Headline or core? Prices at the pump and in the basket, or expectations for what they’ll one day be?

Traders looking to bet on the path of Federal Reserve policy and its impact on the economy griped about being flummoxed after Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference Wednesday. With precious little to base an investment case on, it took them less than a day to decide to sell everything.

There was a time when investors could be relatively certain about where the central bank was headed, even in times of stress. Now, with inflation out of control and odds of a recession rising fast, figuring out what will happen next is proving impossible.

“This is tough to admit for everybody, including Fed Chair Powell, but we don’t have a crystal ball, the Fed does not have a crystal ball on inflation,” Anastasia Amoroso, the chief investment strategist at iCapital, said on an episode of the “What Goes Up” podcast. “We have capitulated to this view that we just don’t know what the next inflation print is going to look like. We cross our fingers, we hope it’s lower than it was the month before. But the reality is we don’t know.”

The S&P 500 lost 3.3% to trade at its lowest level since the end of 2020. That it was the worst session in only three days speaks to the chaos gripping markets of late. The Nasdaq 100 was down 4% Thursday. Bonds, Bitcoin, every sector in the S&P 500 dropped -- little was spared.

Powell on Wednesday delivered the central bank’s largest interest-rate increase in nearly three decades while conceding that whether a recession will happen is in many respects out of his hands. The chairman also endorsed raising rates well into restrictive territory as he looks to steer the central bank through a cooling off period for the economy, something few people in his shoes have successfully achieved.

One big question -- whether the Fed will deliver a 50- or 75-basis-point hike next month -- went unanswered. His focus on headline inflation figures, which include volatile food and energy price swings, also struck some as confusing.

The Fed’s forecasts and Powell’s commentary surfaced a host of “contradictions,” according to Bespoke Investment Group. Among them, a protracted discussion on the importance of headline inflation, at the expense of the central bank’s preferred measure that strips out energy and food costs. Powell said 75 basis-point hikes wouldn’t be common, then in the next breath that one of that size was possible in July.

Traders were left unsure of how to handicap the next move, or which metrics to focus on as data rolls in during the coming six weeks.

“Chair Powell thinks consumer inflation expectations are at risk from headline inflation, but he also thinks that current headline inflation rates are not impacting expectations in any fundamental way,” Bespoke wrote in a note. “Which is it?”

After a decade of allocation decisions made easy -- buy US large-cap tech, primarily -- things are getting tough again, said Max Gokhman, chief investment officer for AlphaTrAI. Not only must investors predict what the Fed will do, but also what the market will be expecting it to do. “This means there may be tactical plays into cyclical sectors that pop should the Fed not prove more hawkish than consensus predictions,” he said. “The converse could mean that temporary shelter will be entirely outside of US assets.”

That makes it a nuanced market, Gokhman added. “Allocators have to work to earn their fees now.”

Investors are definitely questioning whether the Fed has the answers, said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “Confidence is so important with central banks and I don’t think that the latest moves show a lot of confidence.”

On Thursday, meanwhile, mortgages rates jumped the most since the 1980s, hurting homebuilders. That, among other data prints, is not exactly confidence-inducing, according to Simona Mocuta, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors.

“The day after the Fed hiked 75 basis points, you got a bunch of bad data. So I’m like, OK, well, this is not quite that strong an economy,” Mocuta said. “The timing is a little disconcerting -- to escalate the speed of timing so far. We were worried even before about a slowdown/recession. I think that those worries simply just intensified.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.