Stocks fell, while bonds rose with the dollar as traders weighed remarks from major central bank chiefs about the outlook for the economy and interest rates.

The S&P 500 broke below the 3,815 Fibonacci 38.2 per cent retracement level that investors have been closely watching. Quarterly rebalancing of portfolios contributed to the market choppiness. Economically sensitive companies like those in the commodity, industrial and financial sectors underperformed defensive shares. The Russell 2000 Index of small caps sank over 1.5 per cent.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US is in “strong shape” and “well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy.” He reiterated the commitment to bring inflation down, adding that the process is likely to cause some “pain.” Powell noted the Fed is raising rates “expeditiously” and aims to move “into restrictive territory fairly quickly.” He spoke on a panel with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

Earlier in the day, Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said officials must not be complacent about increases in long-term inflation expectations and should act forcefully to curb rising price pressures. US consumer spending expanded in the first quarter at the softest pace of the pandemic recovery, marking a surprise sharp downward revision that suggests an economy on weaker footing than previously thought.

Volatility has gripped global markets this year on concern that a hawkish Fed could tip the economy into a recession. The S&P 500 is on course for its worst quarter since March 2020 amid a surge in Treasury yields. The US central bank was in denial about inflation and moved too slowly in trying to quell rising prices. That’s now put it on a trajectory to create a recession, if it hasn’t already done so, according to Rob Arnott at Research Affiliates.

“The froth certainly appears to have been taken out of the financial markets by this year’s stock-and-bond pullback,” said James Solloway, chief market strategist at SEI. “That’s the good news. The bad news is that an economic recession and a corresponding decline in earnings might not yet be fully priced into markets.”

Chief financial officers are growing increasingly downbeat about the economy this year, with a measure of sentiment falling to the lowest in nearly a decade. Respondents reduced their expectations for economic growth, according to the latest quarterly results of The CFO Survey, a collaboration of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and the Fed Banks of Richmond and Atlanta.

In corporate news, Peloton Interactive Inc. sank after UBS reaffirmed its sell rating on the at-home fitness company, citing negative user trends. Carnival Plc slumped as Morgan Stanley warned that the cruise vacation firm’s shares could lose all their value in the event of another demand shock. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plunged as the home-goods retailer reported disappointing results.

Current dislocations in dollar funding markets are “too extreme” and there is an opportunity for investors to benefit as the situation eventually becomes more balanced. That’s the view of Bank of America Corp. strategists, who recommend that traders bet on a rise in two-year US Treasury yields versus rates on overnight index swaps that are linked to the central bank’s benchmark target range.

What to watch this week:

China PMI, Thursday

US personal income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 1:02 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.7 per cent to US$1.0449

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2128

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 136.59 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.11 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 1.52 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 2.38 per cent

Commodities