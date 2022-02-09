(Bloomberg) -- The fast-moving bipartisan drive to ban stock trading by members of Congress is hitting resistance with some lawmakers questioning its reach into their families’ business and whether it would discourage public service.

Progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans alike have been surfacing proposals with varying levels of restrictions from requiring securities be put in a blind trust to outright bans on ownership of individual stocks.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has endorsed the general idea. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bowing to the growing momentum within her party, retreated last month from her previous opposition to a stock trading ban, but hasn’t yet fully embraced it.

Instead she’s asked the House Committee on Administration to draw up options, including tightening existing disclosure requirements, and suggested she wants any new restrictions extended to the federal judiciary.

“I do believe in the integrity of people in public service,” Pelosi, whose husband, Paul Pelosi, made his fortune in real estate and venture capital, said at a news conference Wednesday. “It’s complicated, and members will figure it out and then we’ll go forward with what the consensus is.”

California Representative Zoe Lofgren, who chairs the House committee, has sent Pelosi a list of questions and potential issues that must be addressed in any new trading or stock-disclosure rules, according to a person familiar with that letter.

The potential complications -- including whether the restriction would extend to family members -- are giving some lawmakers pause.

“It’s easy to say yes, the complexities are spouses and families and others,” said Democratic Virginia Senator Mark Warner, who said he employs a blind trust and doesn’t trade individual stocks. “I have to take a look at all that.”

Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he was “not enthusiastic” but that he’d also look at proposals.

“I think it’s a solution in search of a problem and one more thing that makes it unattractive for some people to serve in Congress,” he said, echoing a sentiment shared by some other lawmakers.

Current law, known as the Stock Act, prohibits members of Congress from using nonpublic information gleaned in the course of their duties for personal benefit and requires disclosure of securities trades by members, spouses or dependent children of more than $1,000. Critics say the law is too easily skirted, the disclosure requirements too loosely enforced and the penalties too lenient.

Various proposals have been made so far or are in the works.

The latest is a from Senators Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Steve Daines a Montana Republican, along with House members including Representatives Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, and Montana Republican Matt Rosendale. It would ban lawmakers and their spouses from owning and trading individual stocks.

“Members shouldn’t be able to make legislative decisions or use their platform and influence to benefit themselves personally, which is why it should be no question that owning and trading stocks should be banned,” Daines said in a statement.

Public Interest

There are other proposals from Democrat Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and others. Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia with Republican Representative Chip Roy of Texas introduced a bill last year to require lawmakers place investment assets into a blind trust while in office.

“The question for every member is should you be writing bills and voting on bills knowing how it will affect your portfolio rather than operating in the public interest,” said Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who is working to cobble together another bipartisan bill.

Ossoff told reporters the Senate shouldn’t have to spend too much time working out a bill that he said could be as short as five pages long.

“This is an issue where 75% of the country -- Democrats, independents, Republicans -- agree that members of Congress should not be permitted to trade stocks while in office,” he said. “We’ve now built huge momentum.”

It’s also an issue where the details will matter a lot to some lawmakers’ finances. Should they be allowed to hold the stocks they hold but just not sell it? What about stock awards to spouses who work at corporations? What should the penalties be for noncompliance? Should senior staff face similar bans?

“This is a free country, last time I heard,” said freshman Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, a former football couch with significant financial investments who has missed some existing reporting deadlines. “What you don’t want to do is to start limiting people that you can send up here, and that’s exactly what will happen.”

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who built a fortune in his business career, said he’s generally supportive of banning stock trades, but doesn’t think congressional staff members should be subjected to it. At the same time, he said, he’s in favor of having a ban apply to spouses of senators and House lawmakers, but realizes that idea could face a heap of opposition in both chambers.

“How to implement this is going to take some real work,” he said.

