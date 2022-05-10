(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’s optimistic negotiations on legislation to restrict stock trading by members of Congress will produce a bill that can be voted on later this year.

“We’ve have had several meetings with a group of senators who are pursuing this, and we hope to have legislation and vote on it this year,” Schumer said Tuesday after a closed-door meeting of all Democrats in the chamber.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon is holding talks with Senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona, sponsors of the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, which would require members of Congress and their families to place their stock portfolios in blind trusts. They said last month they are still discussing whether the blind trusts would be required and what restrictions would apply to spouses and other family members of lawmakers.

The House is moving on its own track, with the Committee on House Administration looking at options for limiting trading and at enforcement of current rules, which require lawmakers to disclose trades.

Merkley, Ossoff and other proponents have expressed concern that time is running out for Congress to act before the November midterm election.

Proposals to ban lawmakers from trading individual securities have percolated in Congress for several years without getting very far. The momentum shifted earlier this year, after revelations about tardy disclosures by members and stock trading by Federal Reserve officials. The result was a flurry of new proposals from Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate.

Schumer endorsed the idea of a ban on stock trading in February, giving more juice to an idea that’s being pushed by progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initially opposed a ban, but then earlier this year said she would be supportive if that is what other lawmakers want to do.

