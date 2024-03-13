(Bloomberg) -- Niklas Davidsson discovered the Loviselund estate when he was house hunting in Stockholm in the 1990s. Davidsson, a wine importer, appreciated that the property was close to the Swedish capital’s center but still felt private. Loviselund’s lakeside location, adjacent to Drottningholm Palace, the residence of Sweden’s kings and queens, was a further big draw.

He bought the four-acre estate in 1995 and only later found out that it had been given as a wedding gift to Queen Lovisa Ulrika upon her marriage to Adolf Fredrik in 1744. While he has enjoyed learning about the home’s rich, royal history, its place on Lake Mälaren has brought the most pleasure in his decades there.

“This area is like the Versailles of Sweden; it’s really beautiful,” Davidsson says. “Except it’s not blingy at all. It feels traditional.” Given the five-minute walk to the royal palace grounds, he says it’s not uncommon for him and his wife to see the king walking his dogs.

“The sun is up nearly 24 hours a day in the summertime, and I work down by the dock,” Davidsson explains. “I have two children, and we water-ski, we jet-ski and we swim. We’re always out on the water,” he says. His estate also has parkland with 800-year-old oak trees and an orchard of apple, pear and cherry trees.

Now, nearly 30 years after buying Loviselund, Davidsson has listed it for 120 million Swedish krona ($12 million) with Henrik Flinta of Skeppsholmen Sotheby’s International Realty. A buyer would get 14 bedrooms spread across three detached homes: the original manor house from the 1700s, a converted inn built in 1682 and a modern residence that Davidsson added in 2000. They present a total of 1,292 square meters (13,907 square feet) of living space. There’s also a lakeside pavilion with a private dock, and an eight-car garage in which Davidsson stores his boat, jet-skis and “American-sized” riding lawnmower.

Davidsson says he feels ready to move on now that his children have grown older. After working in the wine business, he and his wife would like to buy a small vineyard in Italy or France. “It’s always been a dream of ours.”

The striking 18th-century manor home has a butter-yellow plaster facade and a mansard roof and contains 594 square meters of living space. Upon entering, guests are met by an imposing stone staircase. The ground floor salon has original paintings on the ceilingand a white marble fireplace. It’s where the family celebrates Christmas.

Davidsson compares it to the home in the 1982 Ingmar Bergman film Fanny and Alexander. There are five bedrooms, including a primary suite with a walk-in dressing area. The third-floor attic has exposed wood beams and has functioned as a conference area for work meetings. The basement has two cellars, one for food and another for wine.

The nearly 300-year-old manor house was always grand, says Davidsson, but needed a lot of renovation work when he purchased it. Extensive and costly rehabilitation took about five years in order to keep the original design features while adding modern features.

“We redid the roof, we changed the electricity, the water pipes. We put in heating and insulation and underfloor heating,” Davidsson says, declining to say how much he spent.

Did Queen Lovisa Ulrika, patron of the arts, promoter of Enlightenment ideals and founder of the Royal Swedish Academy of Letters, actually live there? Davidsson thinks not, although historical records show her enjoying the property’s serene gardens.

The second home on the property is Wärdshuset (“inn” in English). The building has similarly been renovated with modern plumbing and underfloor heating to warm during Sweden’s long winters.Read more: Sweden Ski Resorts With Snow Win Over Travelers From Alps

“It was a hotel in the 1600s, and is actually the oldest standing property in this entire area,” says Davidsson, who notes that it has a wood-burning cast-iron stove in its kitchen, and all of the original wooden floors are preserved beautifully. Wärdshuset contains five bedrooms and totals 292 square meters of space—perfect for hosting, says Davidsson.

The third house, a modern unit that Davidsson calls the Stable Building, was added in 2000. Royal architect Ove Hidemark planned the four-bedroom, 418-square-meter abode with six-meter high ceilings and views of Lake Mälaren. Terraces facing east and west greet the rising and setting sun.

All three houses look toward the lake, at which a substantial pavilion contains a guest bedroom and dock area; there’s also an outdoor bar and plenty of seating for gatherings. By boat, it takes just 15 minutes to central Stockholm, says Davidsson. Some waterfront restaurants invite you to dock and enjoy wine and food.

As for potential buyers, Davidsson imagines a sociable family, or someone with a business, who would enjoy using the four-acre grounds to throw summertime lakeside parties as he has done. He’s built a volleyball court and has securedpermits to build a bathhouse on the lake. “It’s just the best location for a party; there’s nothing like it.”

