(Bloomberg) -- Stockland, one of Australia’s largest residential developers, has agreed to sell its retirement living business to Swedish private equity firm EQT AB for A$987 million ($713 million).

The deal, which includes 58 retirement villages and 10 development projects, is expected to be completed by late fiscal 2022, according to a statement from the developer on Wednesday. EQT’s infrastructure unit will buy the business at a 1.9% discount to its book value of about A$1 billion, the statement said.

The sale comes as Stockland shifts its focus toward residential housing and apartments as it reduces exposure to the aged care industry. The company is confident that EQT “is the right custodian for the residents and employees” of the unit, Managing Director Tarun Gupta said.

Stockland announced the deal as it reported funds from operations of A$350 million for the first half, a 9.3% drop on a year earlier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.