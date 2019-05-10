(Bloomberg) -- Brexit stockpiling and consumer spending spurred the British economy in the first quarter but a disappointing March suggests that a slowdown may already be well under way.

Growth accelerated to 0.5% from 0.2% in the final three months of 2018, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That beat the 0.4% expansion in the euro area in the first quarter.

The pickup came as manufacturers hoarded goods and ramped up production to meet orders from customers ahead of the original March 29 deadline to leave the European Union. Manufacturing output jumped the most since 1988 over the quarter.

Households, meanwhile, displayed continued resilience in the face of Brexit uncertainty as consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in two years. Businesses unexpectedly increased investment, ending four consecutive quarters of decline.

But while factories posted another strong March, construction shrank as did the dominant services sector. GDP overall fell 0.1 percent from February.

The rush to guard against possible supply disruptions has seen Siemens UK buy in railway components, Unilever stock up on ice cream and supermarket Tesco increasing supplies of tinned food. Stockbuilding contributed 0.7 percent to growth in the first quarter, partly offsetting a record drag from net trade.

With the Brexit deadline now extended, however, factories are expected to scale back production and meet demand from unsold goods instead. Car output is also predicted to slump after producers including BMW and Peugeot parent PSA went ahead with planned shutdowns last month, despite the delay to Brexit.

Business surveys for April were subdued and the Bank of England expects overall growth to slow to just 0.2% in the second quarter, leaving officials under no pressure to raise interest rates.

Other highlights from the report:

Consumer spending rose 0.7% in 1Q, possibly reflecting Brexit stockpiling by households. Business investment rose 0.5%, breaking the longest slump since the financial crisis a decade ago.

Manufacturing surged 2.2% in the first quarter. Services grew 0.3%.

In March, services fell 0.1%, and construction dropped 1.9%. Industrial production rose 0.7%, with manufacturing gaining 0.9%.

Inventories (excluding the alignment adjustment) rose by 5.24 billion pounds.

The boost from stocks was offset by trade, as businesses fearing Brexit supply disruptions sought foreign-made components. The trade deficit widened sharply as total import volumes surged 6.8%, the most since 2006. Exports failed to grow, possibly reflecting weak global demand.

Net trade reduced GDP growth by 2.16 percentage points in the first quarter, the most since records began in 1955

Exports of goods to non-EU countries grew just 1.6 percent but shipments to the EU jumped 7.6% as nations in the bloc also stockpiled.

GDP grew 1.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier. The annualized rate was 2% compared with 3.2% in the U.S.

