Major stock markets across Europe fell more than 20% from highs as soaring oil prices fueled concerns that high inflation will hurt economic growth.

The Euro Stoxx 500 Index slumped 3.9% by 8:17 a.m. in London, the lowest since December 2020, down 22% from its November high and set for a technical bear market. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 2.8%. German DAX Index dropped 3.7% and CAC 40 retreated 4%, both set for bear markets.

Stocks are selling off globally as oil trades at $130 a barrel amid reports that the U.S. is discussing a ban on Russian crude.

European stocks have slumped this year amid concerns that increasingly hawkish central banks and soaring inflation could hurt economic growth. The surge in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine is adding to inflation concerns, putting even more pressure on the region’s stocks.

“We’re looking at a pretty serious stagflation kind of shock like in the 1970s. We’ve been moving in that direction since before the war began,” according to Arnab Das, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management. Europe is the most exposed part of the world to stagflation, he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding that growth assets in the region will be hurt.

