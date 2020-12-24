U.S. stocks rose for the first time in four days as investors looked past President Donald Trump’s demand for changes to pandemic relief legislation. The pound gained as an outline of the post-Brexit trade deal was reached.

The S&P 500 was led higher by the energy and financial sectors, while technology shares underperformed. Trump is demanding that lawmakers increase the stimulus checks due to go out to most Americans to US$2,000 from US$600 in the same week that Congress passed the US$900 billion bipartisan package.

“By and large the market has continually seemed to focus on the more positive bull cases around each macro event and last night’s political drama is no exception,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of E*Trade Financial’s trading and investing product. “We’re seeing the market choosing to see the cup half full, as it shrugs off the possibility of the stimulus bill failing, and instead viewing it as a catalyst for larger stimulus cash in the pockets of consumers.”

The dollar stayed lower after initial jobless claims came in better than expected. Personal income for November fell by 1.1 per cent. Treasury yields rose.

European stocks rose as trade and transport links between the U.K. and its neighbors reopened and Brexit negotiators put the finishing touches to an accord, said officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Travel firms and automakers led gains, with Daimler AG rising on a report the German carmaker is considering an initial public offering of its truck unit.

Asian stocks are close to besting the U.S. as world's top equity market this year

Investors are looking past the president’s comments to the promise of pandemic relief that will come sooner or later. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seized on Trump’s call for larger individual checks and said the House would try to pass this additional measure during a pro forma session on Thursday.

“He’s historically, as I believe, negotiating as he always does,” said Todd Morgan, Chairman and founding member of Bel Air Investment Advisers. “You have to look beyond the next few weeks with this president because I think good things are going to come straight ahead.”

Elsewhere, crude oil reversed an earlier decline. Gold snapped a three-day slide.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S. bond and stock trading and markets in other parts of the world will shut early on Thursday for the Christmas holidays. Most global markets are shut Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.6 per cent to 3,707.81 as of 12:40 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.8 per cent to 30,246.31, the biggest gain in more than a week.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.1 per cent to 12,826.23, the highest on record.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.1 per cent to 395.49.

The MSCI All-Country World Index advanced 0.6 per cent to 637.73.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3 per cent to 1,128.65.

The euro gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.2185.

The British pound advanced 0.9 per cent to US$1.3481, the biggest gain in more than a week.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 103.62 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased three basis points to 0.95 per cent, the highest in almost three weeks on the biggest increase in almost three weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to -0.55 per cent, hitting the highest in three weeks with the first advance in a week and the largest surge in more than six weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped 10 basis points to 0.286 per cent, the biggest surge in about nine months.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 2.3 per cent to US$48.10 a barrel, the largest climb in almost two weeks.

Gold strengthened 0.7 per cent to US$1,873.07 an ounce.

--With assistance from Cecile Gutscher.