Stocks advance as investors sift through earnings

Stocks rose as traders parsed through a flurry of corporate results amid signs the U.S. labor market may be gradually improving.

The S&P 500 extended this week’s advance as data showed jobless claims dropped to the lowest level since the end of November. EBay Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. climbed on upbeat forecasts, while Qualcomm Inc. slumped after the chipmaker’s sales outlook disappointed some analysts. GameStop Corp. slipped, taking a break from the recent volatility driven by day traders who have flocked to the stock this year.

The next major update on the world’s largest economy comes on Friday, with analysts forecasting the labor market added about 100,000 jobs in January after a 140,000 decline in December. Selected high frequency data, such as weekly consumer confidence readings and restaurant bookings, also point to some strengthening, as virus infections ebb and business restrictions are eased. In the coming months, as more Americans get vaccinated and virus cases fall, economic activity is poised to resume and job cuts may decline further.

“We certainly seem to have shifted our focus back to fundamentals,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “The virus news is getting incrementally better at the very same time that the earnings season and economic data seem to be showing some improvement. Markets are actually focusing on what we’re supposed to be focused on and less concerned about the machinations of getting fiscal policy out and what’s going on in Reddit-land.”

The Reddit-fueled rumble in the U.S. stock market may have heightened fears of another burst of volatility, according to options data tracked by Bloomberg. Over the last two weeks, the Cboe Volatility Index’s futures curve has shifted markedly higher, showing a pronounced peak in April before a gradual decline. The move suggests investors expect more volatility in the short-term amid concerns about extended valuations, the pace of the vaccine rollout and the impact of retail trading activity.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 climbed 0.3 per cent as of 9:42 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.4 per cent to US$1.1985.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.3 per cent to 105.35 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.46 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose six basis points to 0.433 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5 per cent to US$55.95 a barrel.

Gold lost 2.2 per cent to US$1,793.70 an ounce.

Silver fell 2.7 per cent to US$26.16 per ounce.

