Stocks advanced in a busy week for economic data, with inflation remaining at the forefront of the investment debate.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, led by commodity, financial and industrial shares. Moderna Inc. rallied after agreeing to provide as many as 500 million doses of its Covid-19 shot to the program known as Covax in a boost for the global vaccination effort. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. gained as Warren Buffett said that Greg Abel, the firm’s vice chairman of non-insurance businesses, would be his likely successor. Estee Lauder Cos. fell after the cosmetics giant’s sales missed estimates.

Results are in from more than half of the companies in the S&P 500 and almost 90% have beaten earnings projections -- on track for the best reading since Bloomberg began compiling the data in 1993. As economic growth roars back, there’s more inflation “than people would have anticipated six months ago,” according to Buffett. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that President Joe Biden’s economic plan is unlikely to create price pressures.

Traders will be watching the latest figures on U.S. manufacturing and construction spending on Monday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at 2:20 p.m. Washington time. The April U.S. employment report is due Friday, and some economists predict employers added 1 million or more jobs, inching the labor market closer to its pre-pandemic levels.

“The markets continue to run hot with all the fiscal and monetary stimulus abound,” said Jeff Carbone, managing partner for Cornerstone Wealth. “Watch for the signs that inflation continues to rise and costs of goods rise, while keeping a keen eye on the data where growth or earnings start to decline.”

Ignoring the adage “sell in May and go away” may reward stock investors in 2021, according to LPL Financial. The firm cited the S&P 500’s track record during the past decade in a blog post. In eight of those years, the gauge posted gains for the six months ended in October. Last year’s rally was 12%, the biggest since 2009, when a bull market was just getting started. The benchmark produced an average advance of 3.8% for all 10 years, beating a 1.7% average since 1950.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. trade balance, factory orders, durable goods are due Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is scheduled for Tuesday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic Club

Bank of England rate decision Thursday

The April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% at 9:30 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.5%.

The MSCI All-Country World Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2%.

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2052.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 109.20 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.62%.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to -0.20%.

Commodities