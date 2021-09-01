Stocks rose ahead of key jobs data that will shape bets on the path of interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program. Treasuries were little changed.

The S&P 500 traded near a record as a report showed applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell last week to a fresh pandemic low. The figures come just before the monthly payrolls data due Friday -- forecast to show 725,000 jobs were added in August.

Treasury yields have barely budged since Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week said the central bank could begin reducing its asset purchases this year. But that calm faces a test with the jobs data. The potential for volatility comes from the fact that when officials gather this month, they will release fresh projections for the fed funds rate. And with the labor market pivotal for policy now, Friday’s reading is seen as laying the foundation for these forecasts.

“Most market watchers aren’t expecting the U.S central bank to announce its taper plans until its November meeting at the earliest, a full three non-farm payroll (NFP) reports from now,” Matt Weller, global head of research at Forex.com and City Index, wrote in a note to clients. “Nonetheless, traders will still key in on Friday’s big jobs report to see if the labor market is recovering as expected.”

Investors’ concerns about economic growth are overdone, opening the way for potential gains in cyclical assets in the near future, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

“We think the market is worrying too much about global cyclical risks from Delta outbreaks and China’s slowdown, and our Fed forecast is still more dovish than the market’s,” Goldman strategists led by Zach Pandl said in a note. “So we think some further relief in cyclical assets -- higher equities and higher bond yields -- is likely over the near-term.”

Meantime, Bill Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management Co. in the 1970s and retired in 2019, said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields are likely to climb to 2 per cent over the next 12 months, he wrote. The benchmark bond rate is currently around 1.3 per cent.

Some corporate highlights:

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks climbed, with Bitcoin trading around the closely-watched US$50,000 level.

Netflix Inc. rallied after Citigroup Inc. raised its price target for the video-streaming company.

Moderna Inc. rose after filing initial data with the Food and Drug Administration for clearance of a third-dose of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc. temporarily halted some operations at its factory in Shanghai last month, according to people familiar with the matter, amid the global shortage of semiconductors.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. jobs report Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 10:19 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1852

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3810

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.06 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.30 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.38 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.68 per cent

Commodities