U.S. futures rose with European stocks on Thursday as hopes for reassuring jobs data later in Washington added to momentum from positive vaccine developments. The dollar slipped.

Tesla Inc. rose in premarket trading after overtaking Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday as the most valuable automaker. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index advanced hours before the June employment report that’s coming a day early because markets will close Friday for the July 4 holiday. Economists expect a rise of just over 3 million jobs and the second consecutive month of gains. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index extended its initial gains on advances in banks and automakers.

Investors who are driving stocks higher know there’s still a host of threats on the horizon, from fresh virus outbreaks in Japan and the U.S. to moves in Congress to sanction China. Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting revealed that various participants viewed the economy needing support “for some time,” helping support risk appetite on the prospect of continued loose monetary policy.

“The rally for equities could survive even if the U.S. jobs data disappoint, after the Fed’s signal of sustained low rates,” said Stephen Gallo, a foreign-exchange strategist at the Bank of Montreal. “Bad numbers could extend that outlook for cheap money.”

Hong Kong shares outperformed after traders returned from a holiday, despite the recent tensions over China’s new national security law over the city. The Shanghai Composite turned positive for the year to date. Stocks in Australia, China, Japan and South Korea also rose.

Elsewhere, oil futures climbed for a second session, helped by a strong drawdown in crude stockpiles. The decline for the Bloomberg Dollar Index took it to its lowest in over a week, while Treasuries were steady.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.5 per cent as of 06:23 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.8 per cent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose 0.6 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2 per cent.

The euro increased 0.3 per cent to US$1.1280.

The British pound climbed 0.3 per cent to US$1.2514.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 7.068 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.46 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 0.67 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.41 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained four basis points to 0.211 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.036 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.6 per cent to US$40.06 a barrel

Brent crude advanced 0.6 per cent to US$42.26 a barrel

Gold strengthened 0.2 per cent to US$1,773.21 an ounce