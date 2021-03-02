Stocks rose with U.S. equity futures on Wednesday as concerns over valuations eased and the focus turned back to the stimulus-fueled recovery from the pandemic. Treasury yields advanced.

The Stoxx 600 Index climbed for a third straight session, led by cyclical shares such as automakers and miners. U.K. equities outperformed and the pound strengthened after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough pay for workers ahead of presenting the country’s budget. European bonds fluctuated after policy makers were said to see no need for drastic action to combat rising yields.

U.S. futures rebounded from Tuesday’s losses, with DJIA contracts leading gains. Shares outperformed in Hong Kong and China and climbed in Australia, where data showed the economy maintained its rapid recovery in the final three months of 2020. Oil recovered after a three-day fall.

The V-shape recovery coming into sharp relief in Australia highlighted expectations for a global rebound that boosts earnings and supports the run up in stocks. At the same time, investors are keeping an eye on inflationary pressures that could shake confidence by undercutting pledges from central banks to keep monetary policy loose.

“Key ingredients are still there to support the reflation trade,” said Sebastien Galy, senior strategist at Nordea Investment Funds. “We remain supported by extremely lax liquidity conditions for quite a while as central banks will look through transitory inflation.”

The swings in fixed income that roiled markets last week have moderated, but the outlook for longer-term borrowing costs and real yields remains a major point of debate.

“If interest rates start moving higher and quicker than expected, then there’s a chance there might be more significant pullback in the market,” Katerina Simonetti, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management senior vice president, told Bloomberg TV.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin rose back above US$50,000.

There are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.

OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.

The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.7 per cent as of 10:07 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2097.

The British pound gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.3987.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.465 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 106.90 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped five basis points to 1.44 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.13 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to -0.33 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.727 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.119 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 1.5 per cent to US$60.64 a barrel.

Brent crude gained 1.5 per cent to US$63.64 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.6 per cent to US$1,727.27 an ounce.

--With assistance from Cormac Mullen and Andreea Papuc.