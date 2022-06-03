US stocks dropped and Treasury yields turned higher after a stronger-than-forecast hiring report sparked speculation the Federal Reserve has room to remain aggressive as it battles inflation.

The S&P 500 slumped more than one per cent while the 10-year Treasury rate pushed toward three per cent after data showed employers added more jobs than expected last month. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its next two meetings. Market-derived odds for a third hike of that magnitude in September held steady near 85 per cent after the jobs report. The dollar rose and gold slipped.

Tech stocks led a broad decline, with Tesla Inc. off more than eight per cent after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the carmaker needs to cut 10 per cent of its staff. His dour assessment of the economy was the latest in a string of warnings from Corporate America that tougher times lie ahead.

Investors remain beholden to economic data and how it will impact the pace of US monetary tightening, as worries mount that a restrictive Fed could throw the world’s largest economy into a recession. The strong jobs report quelled some concern that growth was slowing too sharply, while at the same time cleared the path for the Fed to stay aggressive.

US May nonfarm payrolls rose 390,000 compared to estimates of 318,000, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6 per cent in the month, versus expectations of 3.5 per cent.

“The labor market is tight and job growth is stable,” Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, said after the jobs report. “The Federal Reserve can continue to tighten financial conditions and remove the historic level of accommodation in the markets.”

Here’s what else Wall Street is saying about US payrolls:

“Another month of solid job growth in May is further evidence that the U.S. economy was not in a recession in the spring ... Americans continue to return to the labor force as the rising cost of living pressures household finances.” - Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.

“Equity futures are initially reacting negatively to the report. We look for volatility to continue as investors struggle to find an appropriate multiple on record earnings. However, full employment in the U.S. is a solid buffer against the risk of slowing global growth.” - John Lynch, chief investment Officer for Comerica Wealth Management

“Recession fears are now getting dismissed by markets participants and the job report agrees with that.” - Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Asset Management

“Best part about the employment report is the uptick in participation ... The bad part is that we still need millions more working to reduce the pervasive shortages driving inflation. It’s frustrating that the Fed is trying to damp down demand and restrict hiring when we need to see a string of strong jobs reports.” - Bryce Doty, senior vice president at Sit Investment Associates

“The Fed decision is a done deal at this point, so this report is more about what it tells us about underlying demand and the economy’s ability to handle everything. It’s a good report that shows the general population is coming back into the labor force.” - Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade

Oil rose, heading for its sixth straight week of gains. The yen held near the psychologically important 130 level against the greenback. And Bitcoin fell back below US$30,000.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent as of 11:01 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell one per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0721

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2521

The Japanese yen fell 0.7 per cent to 130.74 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 2.96 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.27 per cent

Commodities