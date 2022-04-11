Stocks and bonds fell Monday as political and economic risks weighed on sentiment. A gauge of the dollar was little changed and the euro rose.

U.S. futures declined, pointing to more challenges for global shares after the Federal Reserve last week signaled sharp interest-rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction to curb price pressures. Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell as investors focused on an uncomfortably tight presidential race in France, with technology stocks leading declines.

Chinese stocks also slipped amid the mainland’s COVID outbreak, elevated factory-gate prices and regulatory concerns in the technology sector.

Oil retreated on risks to demand from China’s lockdowns, as Iran said the 2015 nuclear deal is in the “emergency room.”

Twitter Inc. tumbled in premarket trading after Elon Musk decided not to join the board of the social media platform.

Meanwhile, the credit derivatives market ruled Russian Railways JSC to be in default after missing an interest payment last month. Russia said it would halt bond sales for the rest of the year and take legal action if sanctions force it into a sovereign default.

Market sentiment continues to be shaped by a hawkish Fed, commodity-market disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of an economic slowdown. China’s COVID curbs threaten to exacerbate supply-chain snarls, further stoking inflation risks. Investors are awaiting quarterly earnings reports this month to restore confidence in the outlook for equities.

“Today, the mantra for many investors is ‘Don’t fight the Fed when it is fighting inflation,’” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in a note. “We agree with that, but it’s not as bearish as it sounds” in part because accumulated excess liquidity and an inflation boost to earnings are props for stocks, he added.

The yen weakened to its lowest against the dollar since 2015 as rising Treasury yields boost the greenback’s allure.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Ukraine needs more military support, including heavy weapons, as Ukraine reported Russian missile attacks and said it expects Russia to widen its offensive in the east this week.

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he’ll meet President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, while a new commander for the Russian troops on the ground is raising alarm among U.S. officials.

Events to watch this week:

Earnings season kicks off, including reports from Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Wells Fargo

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans due to speak, Monday

EU foreign ministers meet, more Russia measures on the agenda, Monday

U.S. CPI, Tuesday

OPEC monthly oil market report, Tuesday

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin due to speak, Tuesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, medium-term lending facilities, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

Bank of Korea policy decision, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent as of 6:45 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0909

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3040

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 125.45 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.77 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 0.79 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 1.83 per cent

Commodities