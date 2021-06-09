U.S. equity-index futures and government bonds steadied before a U.S. inflation report that may provide clues on the monetary-policy outlook.

S&P 500 futures were little changed, as were European stocks hours before the next policy statement from the European Central Bank. Most Asian stocks rose Thursday as U.S.-China talks helped sentiment.

The rangebound trading that’s characterized the start of June may be about to get some impetus from progress reports on the global economic recovery. In addition to the U.S. inflation report and ECB decision Thursday, leaders of Group of Seven nations are gathering in the British seaside village of St. Ives, Cornwall, many of them face-to-face for the first time since coronavirus erupted.

The 10-year Treasury yield traded above 1.5 per cent, pausing a rally that took the benchmark to the lowest since March on Wednesday.

Traders are waiting to see if the upcoming U.S. inflation print changes perceptions of when the Federal Reserve might begin talks about tapering asset purchases.

“A new high since the early 1990’s is in the expectations and Treasury yields have been sliding,” according to Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank. “It is difficult to determine how hot the number would have to be on the upside to jolt this market, while a large downside miss would perhaps be more surprising and elicit a larger market reaction in risk appetite.”

Global equities for now are hovering around an all-time high. Meme-stock frenzy and gyrations in cryptocurrencies are among the few sources of pronounced volatility.

In pre-market action, GameStop Corp. shares fell after the company said it planned to offer more shares and disclosed that regulators are investigating trading of its stock. Other retail trader favorites were mixed, with some of the stocks that surged amid the frenzy on Wednesday giving back gains.

Commodities, one of the leading reflation plays, continued to stall. Oil erased an earlier loss triggered by fears of oversupply. Bitcoin held an advance.

Here are key events to watch this week:

U.S. consumer price index on Thursday.

European Central Bank decision on Thursday and press conference with President Christine Lagarde.

Group of Seven leaders’ summit starts in Cornwall, England Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1 per cent as of 6:29 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro declined 0.1 per cent to US$1.2169.

The British pound sank 0.2 per cent to US$1.4096.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.1 per cent to 6.392 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 109.50 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 1.50 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.23 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.055 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.736 per cent.

Commodities