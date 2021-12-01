Stocks climbed as dip buyers emerged after a selloff amid strong economic data, overshadowing concerns over a spike in global coronavirus cases and signals the Federal Reserve will step up efforts to curb inflation.

After posting its third straight session with a move of 1 per cent or more in either direction, the S&P 500 rose strongly again. All major groups advanced, led by gains in some of the most-battered shares during the rout, such as travel companies and banks. The Treasury curve continued to flatten as the premium of the 30-year rate over the five-year yield slipped.

A measure of U.S. manufacturing advanced in November as new orders accelerated and factories ramped up production and hiring. Companies added workers at a healthy clip last month, suggesting employers continue to chip away at filling a near-record number of open positions. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are speaking at the House Financial Services Committee. Powell suggested Tuesday that stubbornly high inflation warranted increasing the pace of policy tightening.

“The market still has unbelievable faith that the Fed is basically committed to a very go-slow-type strategy,” Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “We’re seeing this seesawing action, despite some of the more hawkish comments from the Fed. Some of these less-experienced investors are still addicted to this buy-the-dip mentality.”

Individuals stuck to their dip-buying ways on Tuesday, plowing a net US$2.22 billion into the market, a single-day record, data compiled by Vanda Research show. That brought net purchases over the past week to US$7.36 billion. Retail traders preferred to snap up index-tracking exchange-traded funds as well as large-cap technology companies.

More comments:

“It’s an almost every-other-day action-reaction to what the news is, and the sense that yesterday was overdone, but nobody wanted to step in and catch a falling knife,” said Art Hogan, chief markets strategist at National Securities. “So today calmer heads are prevailing.”

“The old adage that markets hate uncertainty couldn’t be more true and it’s going toe to toe with another well-known force: investors’ love of dips,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Market volatility will be elevated due to the uncertainty of the efficacy of vaccines,” said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners. “The path towards normalizing Fed policy is indicative of a Fed that’s confident in the underlying fundamentals in the economy.”

Some key events to watch this week:

OPEC, allies may re-evaluate plans for reviving oil supplies, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. jobs report, factory orders, durable goods on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent as of 10:07 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1354

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3344

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 112.82 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.47 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.33 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.84 per cent

Commodities