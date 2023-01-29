(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to rise Monday, with mainland China markets to reopen on the cusp of a bull market and traders betting that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes later this week.

Sentiment is likely to be further supported by US stocks pushing higher on Friday as Wall Street brushed off disappointing outlooks from some of the world’s largest technology companies to see the Nasdaq 100 rally 1%. Equity futures for Japan suggested early gains and Australian shares edged higher.

The nascent year’s tech resurgence gave the Nasdaq 100 its best week since November — with Tesla Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. climbing at least 3% Friday. The gauge also notched its fourth straight weekly advance. That’s even after a bleak forecast from Intel Corp. that followed recent worrisome remarks from Microsoft Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc.

Shares reopen in Shanghai and Shenzhen after week-long Lunar New Year celebrations with the benchmark CSI 300 less than one percentage point from a 20% advance off its October low. Hong Kong equities have gained almost 3% since their mainland peers last traded on Jan. 20. A gauge of listed Chinese companies rose almost 5% over the period.

Central banks will take the spotlight from midweek, beginning with the Fed, which is expected to downshift to a 0.25% increase in interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation.

A report Friday showed the Fed’s preferred inflation measures eased in December to the slowest annual pace in over a year and spending fell. Separate data from the University of Michigan showed US inflation expectations continued to retreat in late January, helping boost consumer sentiment.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s encouraged by recent data on inflation and jobs, but conceded the economy is at risk of recession.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are each projected to hike by a half basis point when they meet.

Group-of-10 currencies traded in narrow ranges in early Asian trading. The offshore yuan was slightly higher, with its onshore counterpart poised to rally when it opens.

Covid infections don’t appear to to have gotten out of control during the Chinese holiday, despite the resumption of mass travel, and consumption indicators support optimism for economic recovery.

Government bond yields were slightly higher in Australia and down fractionally in New Zealand after little movement in the closing level of benchmark 10-year Treasuries on Friday.

Key events this week:

International Monetary Fund’s world economic outlook, Monday

China industrial profits, PMIs, Tuesday

Eurozone GDP, Tuesday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Earnings Tuesday include: UBS, Unicredit, Snap and Advanced Micro Devices

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference, Wednesday

Earnings Wednesday include: Meta Platforms and Peloton Interactive

Eurozone ECB rate decision, President Christine Lagarde press conference, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, US durable goods, Thursday

Earnings Thursday include: Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Qualcomm and Deutsche Bank and Santander

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:10 a.m. Tokyo time.

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures were little changed

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0867

The Japanese yen was little changed at 129.86 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7508 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $23,824.87

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,648.37

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $80.15 a barrel

