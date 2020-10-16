Stocks in Europe advaced amid a slew of positive corporate news that outweighed investor concern about new restrictions to curb the pandemic. American equity futures fluctuated as investors considered the stalemate over U.S. stimulus.

LVMH shares jumped after the luxury-goods maker saw demand rebound in the third quarter, while Daimler lifted the auto sector after profit beat estimates, helped by recovering car sales. Thyssenkrupp surged as much as 25 per cent after Liberty Steel made an offer for the German company’s steel unit.

Boeing gained in U.S. pre-market trading after its 737 Max airliner was judged safe to fly by European regulators. Treasuries edged up and the dollar slipped with crude oil.

With fresh U.S. stimulus remaining elusive for now, investors are monitoring clampdowns in Europe’s biggest cities as concern grows that measures to contain the virus’s spread could cause more damage to a fragile global recovery. A surprise increase in car sales in Europe along with strong corporate earnings were a ray of light after data Thursday showed an unexpected surge in U.S. jobless claims -- a troubling sign for a labor market whose recovery was already slowing.

“We need to take into account the tremendous rally we’ve had over the past five months so some consolidation is certainly warranted,” Jim McDonald, chief investment strategist at Northern Trust, said on Bloomberg TV. “The new risk emerging on the horizon is the increasing cases of Covid that are sweeping across Europe and increasing across the U.S.”

Meanwhile, the British pound reversed some of Thursday’s drop versus the euro. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to decide on Friday whether to abandon trade talks with the European Union after the bloc’s leaders refused to give him the clear signal he wants in order to remain at the table.

Friday brings the expiry of options contracts on U.S. equities, indexes and exchange-traded funds, lifting the chances for intraday volatility.

Here are some key events coming up:

Virtual annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group continue through Oct. 18.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard discusses monetary policy in transition on a virtual panel during the annual meetings of the IMF.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:26 a.m. in London.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.6 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging-Market Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1 per cent.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1712.

The British pound gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.2933.

The yen rose 0.2 per cent to 105.22 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fellone basis point to 0.73 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dropped two basis points to -0.63 per cent.

The U.K.’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.17 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.8 per cent to US$40.64 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1,909.55 an ounce.

