Stocks halted a three-day slide, with investors migrating to value from growth companies as signs of a strengthening labor market tempered inflation worries.

Industrial, financial and utility shares led gains in the S&P 500, while energy producers joined a slump in oil. Energy producers joined a slump in oil. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed major equity benchmarks as Tesla Inc. slipped after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-car maker is suspending purchases using Bitcoin. The world’s largest cryptocurrency tumbled.

“We’ve been on cyclical value and small cap for the better part of the last year,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. “Our forecast has been that you would have these cyclical upswings that would lead to a broadening market, and that is exactly what you’ve seen. We haven’t wavered one bit in our conviction that is going to continue.”

Confidence on an economic revival that’s reigned supreme amid continued Federal Reserve stimulus has been recently jolted. Data Thursday showed producer prices rose by more than forecast in April, and jobless claims fell. While some investors insist the surge in inflation is a one-off reopening burst, the broader markets are hedging against the possibility it may persist and force the central bank to take action.

Officials have been trying to drive home the message that they see inflation spikes this year as transitory, in contrast with heightened Wall Street concern about runaway prices. Increases above the Fed’s 2 per cent goal should be temporary, but may last through 2022, said Governor Christopher Waller.

“Taking a step back from inflation, the fact that jobless claims hit another pandemic-era low suggests we’re inching even closer to full reopening, which is no doubt a good thing,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2085

The British pound was little changed at US$1.4055

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.43 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.65 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.90 per cent

Commodities