There’s at least a 1/3 chance we could have a deeper correction towards the end of 2021: Bill Strazzullo

Stocks rose as better-than-estimated corporate earnings and economic reports overshadowed concern that inflation pressures and supply-chain snarls will weigh on growth.

The S&P 500 climbed for a second day. Morgan Stanley jumped as a torrid pace of dealmaking helped drive profitability higher, with financial peers Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. also reporting solid results. Chipmakers rallied after a strong forecast from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell to the lowest since March 2020, showing employers are hanging onto their workers in a tight labor market. Prices paid to American producers rose at the slowest pace of the year amid cooling costs of services. The PPI has climbed steadily in 2021 as interruptions in supply networks and constraints that include shortages of materials and labor, drive up costs.

“Equity investors have become more cautious over the last couple of months,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But we think these concerns will abate in the coming months, and that the third-quarter U.S. earnings season could help investors put supply-chain risks in perspective.”

Chip stocks have felt the wrath of rising bond yields lately, but the sector’s main players may get a boost from investors searching for companies with the ability to pass on higher costs to customers. Bank of America analysts tout market leaders like ASML Holding NV, Soitec, Infineon Technologies AG and ASM International NV as being best placed to withstand inflationary pressures, given a lack of alternative suppliers.

Some other corporate highlights:

UnitedHealth Group Inc. beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations and raised its outlook for the year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat estimates as the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. immunization campaign continued to have a powerful effect on the drugstore giant’s results.

Beyond Meat Inc. jumped on a news report that McDonald’s Corp. will test the meatless McPlant burger created as part of its partnership with the company in eight U.S. restaurants next month.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. reported revenue for the third quarter that missed the average analyst estimate.

Here are a few events to watch this week:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reports earnings on Friday

U.S. business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1601

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3713

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 113.50 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.53 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to -0.18 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.05 per cent

Commodities