Stocks climb as strong data fuel rotation trade

Stocks climbed after strong economic reports spurred gains in companies that stand to benefit the most from a rebound in growth. Treasuries and the dollar retreated.

Industrial, financial and commodity shares led the advance in the S&P 500, while technology stocks fluctuated. Small caps were among the best performers. Equities also rose after a news report that President Joe Biden will unveil a budget that would see federal spending jump to US$6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Banks remained in focus as the chief executive officers of the largest lenders were set to testify before Congress.

Data Thursday showed that U.S. jobless claims dropped to a fresh pandemic low, underscoring the labor market recovery is chugging along as remaining pandemic restrictions are eased. Orders for business equipment climbed more than forecast, marking yet another robust month of capital investment. While pending home sales fell unexpectedly, analysts highlighted the underlying buyer interest that could translate into a potential pickup in contract signings.

“We’re seeing that kind of economic data underscore what we keep calling the recovery trade -- a move back into cyclical and defensive stocks, companies that are poised to do better with a reopening of the economy,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments. “We think value has a much stronger path for gains going forward.”

The Russell 2000 has lost ground to the Nasdaq 100 this quarter, but it has valuation on its side. The forward price-earnings spread between the small-cap and tech-heavy gauges has narrowed to below the five-year average. And while the Russell 2000 value/growth ratio has ebbed in the latter half of May, the relative strength of value suggests that small-cap stocks can continue to be big beneficiaries of the reopening recovery.

Some corporate highlights:

Reddit favorite AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. hit US$10 billion in market value for the first time.

Best Buy Co. boosted its full-year sales forecast after revenue soared in the quarter, fueled by what it deemed “extraordinarily high” demand for its electronics.

Nvidia Corp., the largest U.S. chipmaker by market value, gave a bullish forecast on demand for chips used in gaming PCs, data centers and cryptocurrency mining.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 10:19 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2204

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.4184

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 109.52 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.61 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 0.81 per cent

Commodities