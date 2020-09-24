Stocks climb on Mnuchin's remarks amid tech rally

Stocks climbed on speculation that talks about a new round of economic stimulus will resume amid growing concern over a resurgence in coronavirus cases around the world. Treasuries and the dollar fluctuated.

The S&P 500 rebounded on a news report that U.S.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans to restart negotiations on further government aid and after he said that a targeted pandemic relief package is “still needed.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed hope that there would be another round of talks. Technology companies and retailers led the advance in equities, following an early rout that took the gauge 10% below its September high. Blowout housing data also fueled gains.

The risk of a slowdown in the economic recovery has risen with the lack of movement on another stimulus package. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their forecast for U.S. growth in the fourth quarter amid lack of extra fiscal aid. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that “it’s likely that additional fiscal support will be needed,” while Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the economy may be close to a “full recovery” by year-end.

High-frequency data that tracks economic activity show a slowdown in the recovery from the height of the lockdowns, with Americans again cutting back on flights and going out to eat less often. The U.K. reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic -- breaking a record set at the peak of the first wave. The figure comes amid a resurgence of the virus across Europe that has prompted the reintroduction of emergency measures to try to limit its spread.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers vowed that the presidential transition after November’s election will occur without disruption, in a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 advanced 0.8 per cent as of 1 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased one per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 per cent.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1665.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 105.41 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.66 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to -0.50 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 0.219 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.3 per cent to US$39.83 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.3 per cent to US$1,869.63 an ounce.

Silver strengthened 0.7 per cent to US$22.93 per ounce.

